Berlin, Warsaw discussing deployment of German air defence on Polish soil - Scholz















BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The German and Polish defence ministries are in discussions over how German Patriot anti-aircraft defence systems can be deployed in Polish territory, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"We are now exploring how this will be carried out. Both defence ministries are cooperating closely," he told reporters after a video conference of the G7 group of leaders of rich democracies.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sarah Marsh and Andrew Heavens











