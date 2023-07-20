Berliners warned of suspected lioness on the loose

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Berlin police on Thursday warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose in a southwestern suburb of the German capital.

Residents of the districts of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf were warned not to leave their houses and to keep pets indoors.

Public broadcaster rbb reported that a police operation involving a helicopter and thermal imaging cameras was underway with the help of the fire brigade.

Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More and Bernadette Baum

