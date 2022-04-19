Skip to main content
Biden, allies consult on Ukraine including aid

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and allied leaders discussed ongoing efforts on Ukraine on Tuesday including the need to provide economic and humanitarian aid, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Psaki, briefing reporters as Biden flew to New Hampshire on a day trip, said Biden and the allies also discussed efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

