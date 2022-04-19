Biden to announce another large military aid package for Ukraine, sources say

U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the United States' response to Russian invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyber attacks from Russia at Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800 million one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a new package was expected that would be roughly the size of the previous package but details were still being worked out.

The latest package was first reported by NBC News.

The Biden administration last week announced $800 million in additional aid, including artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, broadening the scope of materiel sent to Kyiv to include new types of heavy equipment. read more

If this week's aid package is as large as expected, it would bring total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February to well over $3 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Steve Holland, Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.