Biden announces new security aid for Ukraine

U.S. and Ukrainian flags are pictured at the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Friday a package of security assistance to Ukraine that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars and other equipment that a U.S. official separately said was worth $150 million.

In a statement, Biden did not specify the amount. His administration has nearly exhausted funding from a drawdown authority and he urged Congress to pass his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech and Steve Holland; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.