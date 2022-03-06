Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto to discuss "Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed decisions by Visa (V.N) and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said on Saturday.

"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.