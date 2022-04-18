Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden responds to a question about Ukraine during an event to announce his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

