Europe

Biden, Macron to meet in Europe in October -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Europe in October, the White House said following a call between the two leaders earlier on Wednesday.

Macron will also send France's ambassador to the United States back to Washington next week "to start intensive work with senior U.S. officials," the White House said in a statement.

