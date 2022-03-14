1 minute read
Biden, Macron underscore need to hold Russia accountable over Ukraine- White House
March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
