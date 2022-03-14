Biden, Macron underscore need to hold Russia accountable over Ukraine- White House

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

