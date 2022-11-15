Biden offers Poland full U.S. support in blast investigation
Nov 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden offered his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda full U.S. support with the country's probe into a blast that killed two people near the border with Ukraine, the White House said.
"President Biden offered full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation," the White House said after the pair spoke.
NATO allies are investigating unconfirmed reports the explosion was caused by stray Russian missiles.
