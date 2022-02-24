Biden presented with options for cyberattacks against Russia -NBC News

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual roundtable on securing critical minerals at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has been presented with a menu of options to carry out cyberattacks to disrupt Russia's ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing four people familiar with the deliberations.

NBC News reported that the options presented to Biden include disrupting internet connectivity across Russia, shutting off electric power, and tampering with railroad switches to hamper Russia's ability to re-supply its forces.

No final decisions have yet been made, according to the report.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tim Ahmann

