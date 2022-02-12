1 minute read
Biden, Putin begin talks regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin started their call to discuss the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.
The call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT), the official said.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.