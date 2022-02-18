Biden: Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, will do so in coming days

U.S. President Joe Biden pauses as he delivers remarks on his administration's efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy in response to Russia’s military buildup on the border of Ukraine, from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine, and though there was still room for diplomacy, he expected Russia to move on the country in the coming days.

"We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days," Biden said, adding that the United States believed Russia would target Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

