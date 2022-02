Biden says G7 leaders agree on 'devastating packages' of Russia sanctions

U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a virtual roundtable on securing critical minerals at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said G7 leaders had agreed to move forward on "devastating packages of sanctions" and other economic measures to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account", Biden said in a tweet on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.