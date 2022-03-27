Skip to main content
Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Daniel Wallis

