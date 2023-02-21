U.S. will host NATO summit next year -Biden















WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will host a NATO summit next year as the defense alliance turns 75 years old.

"Let there be no doubt, the commitment of the United States to our NATO alliance and Article 5 is rock solid, Biden said in a speech in Warsaw, referring to NATO tenet that an attack on one member is an attack on all. "Every member of NATO knows it. And Russia knows it as well: an attack against one is an attack against all."

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu;











