Biden says NATO will maintain 'Open Door' policy

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday, after speaking with leaders of NATO nations, that the military alliance would maintain its "Open Door" policy to European states who share its values and may someday seek to join.

Reporting by Dan Whitcombl; Editing by Tim Ahmann

