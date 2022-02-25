1 minute read
Biden says NATO will maintain 'Open Door' policy
Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday, after speaking with leaders of NATO nations, that the military alliance would maintain its "Open Door" policy to European states who share its values and may someday seek to join.
Reporting by Dan Whitcombl; Editing by Tim Ahmann
