Biden says Putin will be a pariah on the international stage

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would cost Russia dearly and leave him as a pariah on the international stage.

He also described it as a dangerous moment for Europe but said that freedom would prevail.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper

