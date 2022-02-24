1 minute read
Biden says Putin will be a pariah on the international stage
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would cost Russia dearly and leave him as a pariah on the international stage.
He also described it as a dangerous moment for Europe but said that freedom would prevail.
Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper
