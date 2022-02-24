Biden launches export controls to halt half of high tech imports to Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new export control measures that could halt half of high tech imports into Russia, hitting Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also said his administration would limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars as well as other currencies, and planned to sanction additional Russian banks including VTB.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.