Biden says sanctions against Russia's Putin still 'on the table'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the idea of sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin personally over Russia's invasion of Ukraine remained a possibility.

"It's not a bluff, it's on the table," Biden told reporters at the White House. He did not reply to a question about why such personal sanctions targeting Putin were not included in a coordinated set of sanctions announced on Thursday.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Chris Reese

