EuropeBiden says U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play, but declined to offer more details.

Biden made the remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to his home state of Delaware amid international outrage over Belarus' forcing down of a jetliner and arrest of a dissident journalist on board. read more

"Well, that's in play. I don't want to speculate until we get it done," Biden said when asked what the United States was considering in terms of a sanctions response.

