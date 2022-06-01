Biden says U.S. will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions so it can "more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield."
In an opinion piece in the New York Times on Tuesday, Biden said: "We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."
