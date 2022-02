U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is authorizing the deployment of additional U.S. forces to Germany after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.