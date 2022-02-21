1 minute read
Biden signs order targeting economic activity with Ukraine rebel regions
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia on Monday, the White House said.
Included is the prohibition of "new investment" by an American, wherever located, and the "importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology from the covered regions."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Howard Goller
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.