Biden touches down in Brussels on eve of NATO, EU summits

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold hands before he departs Heathrow Airport on his way to Belgium, in London, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday evening ahead of two days of summits with NATO and the European Union, part of his first foreign trip since taking office and one aimed at reinvigorating transatlantic ties.

Biden already attended a summit of G7 rich democracies in Britain over the weekend. He will next join a meeting of NATO national leaders in Brussels on June 14, followed by a summit on June 15 with top EU officials in the bloc's political hub.

Biden has vowed to rebuild relations with allies after four rocky years under former President Donald Trump, who pulled Washington out of a global pact to fight climate change and threatened at one point to quit NATO.

After Brussels, Biden will travel to Geneva to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

