Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday
KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on Sunday, the spokesman for Ukrainian leader's said.
Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook the two leaders "would discuss the security situation and ongoing diplomatic de-escalation efforts".
