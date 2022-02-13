Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday

1 minute read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on Sunday, the spokesman for Ukrainian leader's said.

Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook the two leaders "would discuss the security situation and ongoing diplomatic de-escalation efforts".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters