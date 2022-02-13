Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on Sunday, the spokesman for Ukrainian leader's said.

Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook the two leaders "would discuss the security situation and ongoing diplomatic de-escalation efforts".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.