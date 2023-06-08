Biden: U.S., UK discuss need to strengthen critical mineral supply chains

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrive to hold a joint news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House on Thursday and said the two leaders discussed the need to strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

Biden said a "key piece" of protecting technologies that are key to the national security interests of both countries is to strengthen such supply chains.

"So we're not dependent on any one country to meet our goals," Biden said.

