Biden: U.S. to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington will announce $800 million of additional weapons aid to Ukraine in the coming days.

"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.