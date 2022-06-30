1 minute read
Biden: U.S. to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine
MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington will announce $800 million of additional weapons aid to Ukraine in the coming days.
"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.
