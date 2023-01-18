Biden vows to honor Ukraine minister killed in helicopter crash















WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday and said the United States would honor the interior minister who was on board with continued commitment to preserving Ukraine's democracy.

He praised Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi's efforts to fight Russian aggression and push for reforms to strengthen Ukraine's democracy.

"We will continue to honor that legacy through efforts to strengthen Ukraine's institutions, and in our unfailing partnership with the people of Ukraine to keep the flame of freedom bright," Biden said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese











