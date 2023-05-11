Blast at apartment building injures German police, firefighters















BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Multiple police officers and firefighters were injured in an explosion at an apartment building in the western German town of Ratingen on Thursday, said police.

Police and firefighters were called to aid a helpless person, and when they arrived, there was an explosion at the door to the apartment, said a police spokesperson.

Several officers and firefighters were injured, some severely, said the spokesperson.

It was unclear what led to the explosion, said police.

Broadcaster ZDF reported that 10 firefighters and 2 police officers had been injured, and security sources could not rule out a targeted attack.

At around 0800 GMT, the apartment owners' association notified police that the mailbox of one of the residents was overflowing, ZDF reported, citing the state interior minister.

Police then called in firefighters to open the door to the flat where a mother and her son were living, and there was a fire in the room, the broadcaster reported.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is set to give a statement on the incident this afternoon, ZDF said.

Reporting by Sabine Wollrab, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More











