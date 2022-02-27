1 minute read
Blasts heard in Kyiv after air raid alert - Reuters witness
KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A blast was heard to the west of the Kyiv city centre on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens, a Reuters correspondent reported.
Two more blasts were heard about 20 minutes later, around 8:40 a.m. (0640 GMT)
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Mallard
