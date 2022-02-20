1 minute read
Blast heard in rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A blast was heard early on Monday in the centre of the city of Donetsk, which is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.
The origin of the blast was unclear.
Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
