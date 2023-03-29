Gas pipeline under repair in Siberia catches fire -Tass















March 29 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline that was being repaired in northern Siberia caught fire on Wednesday but there was no disruption to supplies, Tass news agency cited Gazprom as saying.

The incident occurred near Pelym, which is around 430 km (270 miles) north of the Siberian energy hub of Tyumen. Gazprom said there had been a depressurisation of the Yamburg-Yelets 1 pipeline, followed by a fire, Tass reported.

"There were no casualties. When the depressurisation occurred, the gas pipeline section had been turned off for repairs and was not involved in gas transportation," Tass cited Gazprom as saying.

"Consumers are being fully supplied with gas via parallel pipelines," it said, adding the cause of the incident was unknown. Tass had earlier cited a local official as saying the pipeline caught fire after an explosion.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy











