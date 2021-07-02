Blast occurs at Romania's Petromidia refinery on the Black Sea

Drone footage from NGO "Agent Green" shows the fire at Petromidia oil refinery after a blast in Navodari, Romania July 2, 2021 in this still image obtained from video. Agent Green/Reuters TV via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, July 2 (Reuters) - A blast occurred early on Friday at Romania's biggest crude oil refinery, the Petromidia (RORRC.BX) plant on the Black Sea, leaving three people injured and one missing, authorities and the company said.

Footage taken by tourists from a nearby beach in the coastal resort of Mamaia showed black smoke rising from the area next to the refinery, owned by Rompetrol Rafinare, part of KMG International Group.

"The danger of further blasts is diminished as firefighters are putting out the fire," said Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations.

Arafat said there have been "four victims, of whom one is missing. One has severe burns and two others have mild burns."

Rompetrol said in a statement the incident took place at the diesel oil refining installation, and that according to the internal crisis management procedures the technological processes within the refinery have been halted safely.

It would not comment on the level of financial damage.

Petromidia is based on the shores of the Black Sea in Navodari, 20 km (12.5 miles) north of the country's biggest port, Constanta.

It said it processed a total of 1.26 million tonnes of raw materials in the first quarter of this year, a similar level to a year before, and had been running at 84% capacity.

