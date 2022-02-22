1 minute read
Blasts heard in centre of separatist-held city in eastern Ukraine
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Six blasts could be heard on Tuesday in the centre of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.
The origin of the explosions was not clear, but a diplomatic source told Reuters earlier that shelling had resumed on the line of contact between government and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.
Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.