Oct 21 (Reuters) - A series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday morning, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov and mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Russian forces have stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine over the past weeks, targeting electric power facilities.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











