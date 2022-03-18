1 minute read
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Lviv - Ukraine 24 TV
March 18 (Reuters) - At least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, Ukraine 24 television station reported through the Telegram messenger.
It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing
