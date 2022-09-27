Blasts occurred near Nord Stream gas leaks, seismologist tells SVT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022. Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden on Monday registered powerful blasts in the areas of the Nord Stream gas leaks, Sweden's National Seismology Centre (SNSN) at the Uppsala University told public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that these were explosions," SNSN seismologist Bjorn Lund told SVT.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.