1 minute read
Blasts occurred near Nord Stream gas leaks, seismologist tells SVT
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden on Monday registered powerful blasts in the areas of the Nord Stream gas leaks, Sweden's National Seismology Centre (SNSN) at the Uppsala University told public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday.
"There is no doubt that these were explosions," SNSN seismologist Bjorn Lund told SVT.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.