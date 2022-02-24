1 minute read
Blinken believes Russia will invade Ukraine before night is out -NBC
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over but still sees a chance to "avert a major aggression".
"Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told NBC in an interview, adding he could not be precise about time or place.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.