Blinken believes Russia will invade Ukraine before night is out -NBC

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses as he speaks during a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over but still sees a chance to "avert a major aggression".

"Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told NBC in an interview, adding he could not be precise about time or place.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

