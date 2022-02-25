Blinken condemns reports of mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart and condemned reports of mounting civilian deaths, including those of Ukrainian children, due to attacks around Kyiv, a State Department spokesperson said.

"The Secretary expressed his outrage at the Kremlin's brutal tactics and underscored continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The Secretary also emphasized to (Ukraine) Foreign Minister Kuleba that the United States would continue to provide support to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression," Price added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Chris Reese

