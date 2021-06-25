Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Europe

Blinken says too early for a date on lifting travel curbs for EU citizens

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a joint news conference with his German counterpart at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany June 23, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is working on the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on EU citizens but it is premature to put a date on any such move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are anxious to be able to restore travel as fully and quickly as possible. I can't put a date on it, we have to be guided by the science, by medical expertise," Blinken told a news conference in Paris alongside his French counterpart.

Europe

Europe · 11:24 AM UTCRussia says Britain, U.S. are stirring up Black Sea row

Russia accused Britain and the United States on Friday of trying to incite conflict in the Black Sea and said it would defend its borders using all possible means, including military force.

