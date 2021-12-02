Blinken says U.S. has deep concerns about Russian posture over Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States is worried over Russia's posture towards Ukraine and will support the country together with NATO allies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday in connection with bilateral talks with Ukraine's foreign minister.

Blinken is attending the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) annual meeting of foreign ministers amid tensions between the West and Russia over troop deployments on Ukraine's borders and a migrant crisis with Belarus.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Johan Ahlander; Writing by Niklas Pollard

