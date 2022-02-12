Blinken says U.S. prepared for Russian diplomacy or aggression on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

NADI, Fiji, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, adding that Washington and its allies would swiftly impose severe economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Blinken, speaking from Fiji where he attended a meeting with Pacific leaders, said if Russia was genuinely interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy, Washington was prepared to play its part.

But America was also prepared in case Moscow chooses the path of aggression, he said.

"If President Putin decides to take military action, we will swiftly impose severe economic sanctions in coordination with allies and partners around the globe," Blinken told a news conference. "We will bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, we will reinforce our allies on eastern flank of NATO."

Blinken told reporters he would ask Lavrov about Russia's response to U.S. proposals to resolve the crisis.

"So far, we’ve only seen escalation from Moscow. This is a pivotal moment: we’re prepared for whatever should happen."

Asked about a report the United States would evacuate its embassy in Kyiv given warnings of an imminent invasion by Russia, Blinken said he would have more to say about the embassy in the coming hours.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln Feast.

