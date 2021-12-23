Blinken speaks with NATO secretary general about Russia-Ukraine tensions

The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies on the roof of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday to discuss concerns about Russia’s military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

"They discussed NATO’s dual-track approach to Russia, noting the alliance remains ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia, while standing united to defend and protect allies," the State Department said on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

