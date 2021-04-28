Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeBlinken to visit Iceland in May 19-20, attend Arctic Council meeting - State Dept

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State Department Washington, U.S. April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Iceland on May 19-20 to participate in a meeting of the Arctic Council, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken has held a phone call with his Icelandic counterpart Gudlaugur Thordarson on Monday and the two ministers discussed Blinken's planned trip to Rejkjavik, Price said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 3:16 PM UTCBullets in the mail: death threat sent to another candidate in Madrid election

Spanish postal workers intercepted a death threat letter with two bullets enclosed that was mailed to the conservative head of the Madrid region, the Interior Ministry said late on Tuesday, just days after her hard-left rival in an election for the regional assembly received a similar threat.

EuropeEU official warns of risks of disjointed COVID vaccine records
EuropeFrance draws up bill on surveillance of jihadist websites
EuropeRussian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg
EuropeNorthern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt