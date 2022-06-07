Bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol handed over to Kyiv -families

A view shows destroyed facilities of Azovstal steel plant during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, June 7 (Reuters) - The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces at a vast steel works have been handed over to Kyiv, the families of Ukraine's Azov unit of the national guard said.

Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol were holed up in the Azovstal steelworks for weeks as Russian forces tried to capture the city. The Ukrainian soldiers eventually surrendered last month and were taken into custody by Russian forces.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

