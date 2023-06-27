Body found in rubble after last week's blast in Paris

French police secure the area as firefighters work after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - A body has been found in the rubble after a building collapsed in Paris last week, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The victim has yet to be identified and a post mortem examination will be carried out, the department said. One person had been reported missing since the blast, which injured 50 people.

The blast - believed to have been the result of a gas explosion - tore through the Rue Saint-Jacques near the historic Latin Quarter. The street runs from near the Notre-Dame Cathedral through to the Sorbonne University.

The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into potential security violations and possible manslaughter.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams

