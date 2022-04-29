Body found in rubble after missile attack on Ukrainian capital - mayor

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday recovered a corpse from the rubble of a building in Kyiv that was hit by a missile, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The death was the first reported in Thursday's missile strike as the head of the United Nations visited Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles had struck the capital. Russia has not commented on the incident. read more

Reporting by Natalia ZInets, Ediing by Timothy Heritage

