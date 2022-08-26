Bomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The deputy chief of traffic police in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Berdiansk died in hospital on Friday after being wounded in a bomb blast, local Russian-installed officials said.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian-installed Berdiansk authorities said Alexander Kolesnikov had been killed in a "terrorist attack" that they blamed on "the Kyiv regime".

Ukraine's defence ministry and military intelligence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Berdiansk, a port of around 100,000 people on the Azov Sea, was captured by Russia in February. The incident there was the latest in a series of apparent assassinations of Russian-backed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine.

This month, the deputy head of the Russian-imposed administration of Nova Khakovka was shot dead in his home, while in June a senior official in Kherson region's Russian-installed administration was killed in a car bomb.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.