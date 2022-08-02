Border crossings from Ukraine since war began passes 10 mln mark - UN agency

Ukrainian refugees from Mariupol region board a bus bound for Poland, at a registration and humanitarian aid center for internally displaced people, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Tuesday.

A total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.