Border crossings from Ukraine since war began passes 10 mln mark - UN agency
BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Tuesday.
A total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed.
Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More
